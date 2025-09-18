Ravens defense prepares for Lions' explosive offense in Monday Night Football "Darkness Falls" matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — All the Monday night blackout games have been crazy atmospheres.

WATCH: Ravens ready for Lions' 52-point offense in Monday Night Football showdown Ravens ready for Lions' 52-point offense in Monday Night Football showdown

"We live for the fans, you know, we love the loudness we love. The loudest have their big play and everything, so, yeah, it's big and obviously it's primetime. It's a stage where you can show out and show who you are," said a Ravens player.

Monday night at the bank, it's slated to be an all-black affair. The theme is "Darkness Falls." The last time the Ravens rocked these all-black uniforms was week 4 last season in a 35 to 10 routing of the Buffalo Bills. This time they'll face the Detroit Lions, an explosive offense who just dropped 52 points against the Chicago Bears in week 2.

"They're very versatile. They've got a great group of guys, very well coached. I mean, they're elite, you know, so, like I said earlier, we got to be on our P's and Q's. We got to be on the same page. We got to communicate, but also just go out there and play ball, trusting our abilities, trusting our training, and just go do what we're good at," said a Ravens defender.

This Ravens defense wants to capitalize off their impressive performance against the Cleveland Browns last week, a game in which they bounced back, forcing 2 turnovers.

"A lot of people are doubting us and they probably still are, but it's a step in the right direction. And you know a few guys play really well and we still have a bunch of more guys that can make more impact as well," said a Ravens player.

"How we practice is how we're gonna play. So, you know, going tomorrow, the next day, and the next day is about all of us focusing on doing our jobs and, you know, studying that film to make sure we know what to expect," said another player.

Unfortunately they will be down a pass rusher. Veteran Kyle Van Noy is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury, but the mentality doesn't change. It remains next man up.

"We have a lot of good rushers on our team. Obviously it's going to impact us. A guy like KV vet, productive vet, you know, but we have a lot of guys that can step up," said a Ravens defender.

"Our defense is so, so crazy, like filled with so much talent, guys who really care about the game that like. You know, it doesn't really matter who gets the job done gets done," said another player.

Monday night's kickoff is at 8:15. It's a game you can watch right here on WMAR.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.