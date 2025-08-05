OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tensions flared during Tuesday's joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts when rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins was ejected after throwing punches during a scuffle.

The incident occurred as players were visibly energized by the opportunity to compete against opponents from another team rather than their usual teammates.

Watch as players discuss the scuffle Ravens' CB Nate Wiggins ejected from joint practice with Colts after scuffle

"It's like someone coming into your home and trying to land or they're spotting into it and you know you wanna protect your land just like you wanna protect M&T when we play out there," said Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining composure even in competitive situations.

"You wanna play it like it's a game, so here's an opportunity to handle those situations like you're gonna handle them in a game and we did 99% of the time, but we didn't on that play," coach Harbaugh said.

Despite the brief altercation, players viewed the joint practice as a valuable measuring stick against outside competition.

"They made some plays. They made some plays, you know, it's football, but the biggest thing I think coach wants to see is us coming out here competing, letting the work that we put in show against another opponent," said Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Harbaugh noted that the focus was more on execution than results.

"You're looking at the details really. I mean you're not really looking at the outcomes as much. I mean obviously I give them credit right at the end they got 2 interceptions in 2 minutes so that was great, great job by those guys underneath making those catches," said coach Harbaugh.

Players welcomed the change of pace that comes with facing different opponents.

"I felt good man it was a lot of good work, felt good to compete against some tackles, some other players that aren't on our team that we go against every day is getting a different look," Oweh said.

The practice also provided an opportunity for quarterback Lamar Jackson to continue building chemistry with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"I feel like we're getting better. I feel like we're great. I messed up one time though. I didn't think he'd seen me on a route I gave him. He did see me, but overall I feel like we did pretty good today," said Jackson.

The Ravens will face the Colts again in their first preseason game of 2025 this Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.