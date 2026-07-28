Ravens, Baltimore County agree to keep Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills for decades

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Under Armour Performance Center has been a staple in Baltimore County for decades, and as of Tuesday, it'll remain for decades to come.

County leaders, alongside Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, announced a new long-term agreement that will keep the Ravens' headquarters in Owings Mills. The partnership will support up to $120 million in public-private investment to modernize and expand the facility, creating hundreds of jobs and protecting millions of dollars in annual local and state tax revenue.

Key Agreement Highlights:

• Up to $70 million from the Baltimore Ravens

• Up to $25 million investment by Baltimore County over 10 years (subject to approval by the Baltimore County Council)

• Baltimore County and the Baltimore Ravens have formally submitted a request for a $25 million investment by the Maryland Department of Commerce

• $2 million in community benefits

• Five community events or activations each year in partnership with Baltimore County

• A lease extension beginning August 1, 2028, with renewal options allowing the Ravens to remain headquartered in Baltimore County for up to 40 additional years, aligning the team's long-term commitment in Owings Mills with its lease at M&T Bank Stadium

The agreement builds on a nearly 30-year partnership between Baltimore County and the Ravens, representing up to $120 million in public-private investment to modernize and expand the Under Armour Performance Center.

"The Ravens aren't just our football team, they are our neighbors," said Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. "Ravens players, coaches, and staff live here, shop and dine here, volunteer here, and raise their families here. This agreement builds on a partnership that has made Baltimore County stronger for nearly three decades and ensures the Ravens will continue to call Baltimore County home for generations to come."

Over the past three decades, the Ravens have invested more than $390 million in the facility and M&T Bank Stadium, with $134 million specifically allocated to the Under Armour Performance Center. The team will privately invest $70 million of the total funding under this new agreement.

"The Ravens have called Baltimore County home since our inception, and that continuity matters," said Sashi Brown, President of the Baltimore Ravens. "With more than three decades of shared history and strong community relationships, we're committed to building on that foundation for years to come."

Brown emphasized the facility's importance to team operations: "This agreement supports our ability to maintain a world-class facility that helps us attract and retain top players and staff and compete at the highest level every year. It also reflects our broader commitment to the community, including investing in the county's future through both financial support and meaningful community engagement initiatives for residents across the state."

"The Baltimore Ravens are not only a beloved professional sports franchise in our state, but one of Maryland's strongest economic generators," said Governor Wes Moore. "This landmark agreement underscores the Ravens' long-term commitment to the Baltimore region and the state, and is a strong example of what an effective public-private partnership can look like."

The agreement comes just as training camp is set to get underway, with thousands of fans in attendance ready to cheer on the team for the upcoming season.

Baltimore County's financial commitment will be considered by the Baltimore County Council, with a work session slated for September 1 and legislative consideration scheduled for September 8.

"Keeping the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore County is a tremendous victory for our residents, our economy, and the entire region," said Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones. "Beyond their success on the field, the Ravens are an outstanding community partner and a powerful economic engine, creating jobs, attracting investment, and supporting countless local organizations. Their long-term commitment to Baltimore County reinforces our shared vision for a thriving future, and I look forward to working together for many years to come."