Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Ravens all time rushing yards leader Jamal Lewis pardoned by President Trump

Jamal Lewis at Ravens Fanfest
WMAR
Jamal Lewis at Ravens Fanfest
Jamal Lewis at Ravens Fanfest
Posted
and last updated

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pardoned Baltimore Ravens legend Jamal Lewis.

The team's all time rushing yards leader cut a plea deal with the feds back in 2004 after being caught trying to set up a cocaine deal over the phone.

In 2005 the Ravens Ring of Honor member was sentenced to four months in federal prison.

On Friday Trump wiped the offense away by granting Lewis clemency under a full and unconditional pardon.

Lewis was among five former NFL players to receive a Presidential Pardon. The others were ex-Bills and Broncos running back Travis Henry, Jets icon Joe Klecko, Cowboys alum Nate Newton, and Heisman trophy winner Billy Cannon.

Last year we told you about Lewis helping to coach his son's Georgia high school football team with fellow Ravens teammate Ed Reed.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MFM ROMANCE SCAM RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Matter for Mallory

Handwritten playbook reveals how romance scam victims are targeted
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are