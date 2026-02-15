Ravens all time rushing yards leader Jamal Lewis pardoned by President Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has pardoned Baltimore Ravens legend Jamal Lewis.

The team's all time rushing yards leader cut a plea deal with the feds back in 2004 after being caught trying to set up a cocaine deal over the phone.

In 2005 the Ravens Ring of Honor member was sentenced to four months in federal prison.

On Friday Trump wiped the offense away by granting Lewis clemency under a full and unconditional pardon.

Lewis was among five former NFL players to receive a Presidential Pardon. The others were ex-Bills and Broncos running back Travis Henry, Jets icon Joe Klecko, Cowboys alum Nate Newton, and Heisman trophy winner Billy Cannon.

So proud of @Jamal31Lewis — father, entrepreneur, mentor.



Grateful to President Trump @POTUS for pardoning him and affirming a simple truth: accountability and grace can stand together.



To God be the glory!!!



Mercy changes lives. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wAwkOKPsu6 — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 14, 2026

Last year we told you about Lewis helping to coach his son's Georgia high school football team with fellow Ravens teammate Ed Reed.