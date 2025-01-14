Ravens legend Ed Reed named offensive coordinator for son's Georgia high school football team

BALTIMORE — A mini Baltimore dynasty is building at a high school in suburban Georgia.

The sons of two Ravens legends currently play for the Chamblee Bulldogs.

Ed Reed III and Jazz Lewis are each wide receivers on the team.

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed and former star running back Jamal Lewis are their famous fathers.

The Bulldogs now have the opportunity to learn from one of the gridiron's greatest, because the elder Reed has accepted a position as Chamblee High's new offensive coordinator.

Reed will look to turn things around for a Bulldog team that finished with only two wins and nine losses last season.

Jazz was a bright spot, scoring two touchdowns on 25 receptions and 403 yards, as a freshman.

As for Reed III, he will be a senior going into the 2025 season.

Like his dad, the younger Reed is versatile, also playing secondary defense and punting on occasion.