Watch Now
SportsFootballRavens

Actions

Ravens agree to excuse WR Diontae Johnson from team activities this week

Bengals Ravens Football
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson works out before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Bengals Ravens Football
Posted

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The saga between the Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Diontae Johnson continues.

According to the team, Diontae Johnson is excused from team activities this week.

Johnson, 28, was suspended last week for the game against the Giants for refusing to enter the Eagles games.

READ MORE: Ravens Diontae Johnson suspended for conduct detrimental to the team

Following his suspension, the team gave no further comment on Johnson's status with the team until today.

Prior to the game against the Giants, many Ravens players said that Johnson would be welcomed back with open arms whenever he would return.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices