Ravens agree to excuse WR Diontae Johnson from team activities this week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The saga between the Baltimore Ravens and wide receiver Diontae Johnson continues.

According to the team, Diontae Johnson is excused from team activities this week.

Johnson, 28, was suspended last week for the game against the Giants for refusing to enter the Eagles games.

READ MORE: Ravens Diontae Johnson suspended for conduct detrimental to the team

Following his suspension, the team gave no further comment on Johnson's status with the team until today.

Prior to the game against the Giants, many Ravens players said that Johnson would be welcomed back with open arms whenever he would return.