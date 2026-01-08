Ravens add Vikings DC Brian Flores to head coach interview list

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple sources.

Flores, 44, previously served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, posting back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021.

After working as a defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022, he joined the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

This season, Flores guided a Vikings defense that ranked third in the NFL in yards allowed per game (282.6), despite not having a single Pro Bowl player on the roster.

Flores is also known for giving Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson trouble with his aggressive blitz schemes, particularly during Baltimore's 2021 loss to Miami.

Baltimore is reportedly interviewing several other candidates, including:

• Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak • Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver

• Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy • Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb • Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and general manager Eric DeCosta are scheduled to address the media next Tuesday at 2 p.m.