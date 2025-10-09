Ravens add two defensive backs as Hamilton and Stanley return to practice

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens made moves to strengthen their injury-depleted secondary Tuesday, adding two defensive backs while welcoming back key players Kyle Hamilton and Ronnie Stanley to practice.

The Ravens signed CJ Gardner Johnson to their practice squad and acquired safety Alohi Gilman in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, sending outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to Los Angeles in exchange.

"We had a chance to consider it in terms of what was best big picture for our team, for our defense, you know, all the pieces together moving together," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Trying to build the best defense we can for the rest of the season."

Harbaugh said the trade also benefits Oweh, who is in his contract year.

"In some ways what's best possibly for the player too, you know, for Adafe and go out there and his contract year and have a chance to make a statement maybe," Harbaugh said. "I think that's good for him and obviously have a lot of respect for them and how they operate there in LA."

For Gilman, the trade meant a whirlwind transition from one coast to another.

"You're in one facility one day and you get pulled out and you're on a plane in 3 hours and throw a bunch of stuff in your bag, say goodbye and hit the road," Gilman said. "You know it's a whirlwind of emotions."

The 6-year veteran spent his entire career with the Chargers before the trade.

"Obviously I spent a good amount of time with the Chargers, my whole career is 6 years, so it's a little bittersweet, but I've come to a great organization and I'm super grateful for that because they could have sent me anywhere," Gilman said. "Being able to be here at the Ravens and they wanted me to be here to help this team win."

Harbaugh praised Gilman's immediate impact, noting the safety's familiarity with a similar defensive system.

"Alohi he's gonna give us a lot, you know, he's gonna, it's a veteran safety. He's in a very similar system. He's a proven player, had a good, really good practice today," Harbaugh said. "I think he's a good fit for us right now and what we're looking for. So it's a piece that we've kind of been looking for as we went here through the last really throughout the season so far, so for that to happen is a good thing for our defense."

The additions come as the Ravens look to shore up a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. The return of Hamilton and Stanley to practice also provides a boost as Baltimore continues its playoff push.

