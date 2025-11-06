Ravens acquire Dre'Mont Jones from Titans to boost struggling pass rush

The Baltimore Ravens welcomed outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones to practice Wednesday after acquiring him from the Tennessee Titans for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick Monday.

The Ravens hope Jones can provide much-needed pass rush help for a defense that has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks this season.

Baltimore has recorded just 11 sacks through their first games, tied with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers for the second-worst sack total in the league.

"I appreciate that, to be wanted in that aspect, is huge for me and my career," Jones said. "I'm just happy that I'm here and I'm able to win some games."

Ravens coaches believe Jones will fit seamlessly into their system since he's been playing in the same defensive scheme for the past three years with Tennessee.

"I think he can help a lot. We're really happy with it," said a Ravens coach. "It's something that's been in the works for a while, and he's a good fit for us. The system he's been in for the last three years is the same system, so he picks it up quickly there. He's a really good fit just style of play wise, so he'll be playing on Sunday."

Jones acknowledged the quick transition but expressed confidence in his readiness.

"Transition, I mean, it's been like that like finger, next thing you know, Baltimore," Jones said. "It's been quick, but I think I'm ready for it. I've been training for this all my life to be prepared for something like this."

The Ravens defense has shown significant improvement over their past three games, allowing just 13 points per game and giving up a combined three touchdowns during that stretch.

"I think all of us kind of just finding those roles and just maximizing that, and I'm kind of taking that approach as well, just trying to maximize my role and what can I do to be the best at my role," said a Ravens defender. "I think the guys around us all doing that, so trying to fit their pieces in the puzzle so that as a whole we can be one unit, one chemistry to do what we gotta do best."

The team is also riding high after quarterback Lamar Jackson's dominant performance in their 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. Jackson won AFC Offensive Player of the Week and continues making history with a 136.7 passer rating through his first five games this season - the best of any quarterback in their first five games in league history.

"Oh, it's always great to win the award in the National Football League, but like I said, I gotta stay locked in," Jackson said.

Ravens teammates don't take Jackson's excellence for granted.

"Well, I think we do take it for granted sometimes just how good he really is, and we're very blessed to be blessed by his presence and his game and being on the field and his leadership and all the intangibles that come with Lamar," said a Ravens player.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.