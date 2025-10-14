Only 4 NFL teams have made playoffs after starting 1-5, Ravens aim to be fifth

Ravens enter bye week with 1-5 record, face historic playoff odds

The Baltimore Ravens enter their bye week with a 1-5 record, a disappointing start that few in Ravens Nation saw coming.

The team faces daunting historical odds in their playoff pursuit. Only 4 teams in NFL history have ever made the postseason after starting 1-5.

"Our focus going forward and what we can accomplish for the next 11 games and try to earn our way into the playoffs, which obviously as pointed out last night has not been done very often with the record we have, but we still believe we can do it," coach John Harbaugh said.

Defense shows signs of life but needs consistency

Although defense has been an issue this season, that unit looked good Sunday, getting their first takeaway since week 2. The Ravens rank 29th in takeaways, making ball security and forcing turnovers critical for any playoff push.

"You can't win by turning the ball over. You know, you can't win by not getting turnovers, and we haven't gotten turnovers. You want to look at why the record is the way it is to start with that," Harbaugh said. "I mean that's the main thing, and we knew that and we knew that coming out of the season last year and that's why we made such a big important emphasis on it."

To be the forceful defense they want to be, the Ravens will need to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. So far, that's been a weakness.

"We're going to have to manufacture pressure. I think we talked about that the last couple of weeks, but also our guys are going to have to step up and create pressure on the 4 man rush. We do it with simulated pressures too a lot of times we did that in the game," Harbaugh said. "We were able to move Stafford out of the pocket a few times and hurry him up a few times, which I thought was really good."

Short yardage struggles continue

Harbaugh said the team must improve in short yardage situations, an area where they've struggled unexpectedly.

"We're not effective. I mean, it's just, it's been ineffective, basically, and that's been I'd have to say it's been surprising, you know, we have not been able to punch the ball in, which last year we were able to do it, so we're looking at every aspect of it," Harbaugh said.

Injury updates

The Ravens received more injury news from Sunday's game. Ronnie Stanley suffered an ankle injury, while Tavius Robinson broke his foot and will be out 6 to 8 weeks.

Practice will resume Monday and Wednesday before players have the rest of the week off.

