One-on-one with Bowie TV Sports multimedia journalist Carita Parks ahead of Monday Night Football

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are looking to build momentum after a convincing Week 2 victory following their stunning collapse against the Buffalo Bills in the season opener.

The Ravens entered the fourth quarter of their opener with a commanding 15-point lead, prompting many Bills fans to head for the exits early. However, Buffalo mounted a dramatic comeback that left the Ravens defense shell-shocked.

"Everyone was shell-shocked because they went into the 4th quarter up 15 points. Bills fans were leaving and exiting the stadium, and I'm sure they regretted that after the fact," said Carita Parks, Bowie TV Sports multimedia journalist.

The loss served as a wake-up call for Baltimore's defense, which couldn't believe how quickly their comfortable lead evaporated.

"It was shocking, and you could tell that after the game it was almost like a wake-up call for the defense as well. They couldn't believe it," Parks said.

But the Ravens responded emphatically in Week 2, with contributions across all three phases of the game. The defense and special teams both created turnovers, while multiple players stepped up to make key plays.

Lahjontay Wester provided a spark with a 23-yard run that got the offense moving. Defensive back Nate Wiggins recorded an interception, and linebacker Roquan Smith recovered a fumble from Tavius Robinson's strip sack.

"They bounced back in a big way. I mean, the defense created turnovers. Special teams created turnovers. Every guy was making a play out there," said Parks.

One of the Ravens' most impactful additions has been veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has silenced critics who suggested he was past his prime. Hopkins has made two spectacular touchdown catches in his brief time with Baltimore.

"Well, let's just say if he's washed, I'm glad the Ravens are the ones that have them," Parks said. "If you watch D-Hop, he does not have to be on the field long. He doesn't have to get a lot of snaps to make an impact."

Hopkins' ability to make difficult catches has been particularly valuable for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"The catches that he makes—Lamar doesn't have to throw the perfect ball for D-Hop to reel it in, and I think that that's a huge difference maker for this offense," said Parks.

Looking ahead to Monday night's matchup against the Detroit Lions, the Ravens have several factors working in their favor. Baltimore has an excellent home record and performs well in primetime games. Perhaps most importantly, the Ravens are 4-0 all-time against Detroit.

"My prediction is that the Ravens are going to win at home. First of all, they have a great record at home. They have a good record on prime time, and they are 4-0 against the Lions," the observer said. "So John Harbaugh clearly knows how to coach this team to win against Detroit. So I expect nothing less. I expect them to walk away 2-1," Parks said.

