No Lamar at Wednesday practice, Ravens prep for Patriots

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — You'll often hear players and coaches say every game is a 'must-win' in the NFL. But for the Baltimore Ravens, at 7-7, the playoffs are on the line, and they must go 1-0 each week.

With three games left in the regular season, the Ravens still have paths to the postseason. The simplest route: win out against the New England Patriots in Baltimore this Sunday, at Lambeau against the Green Bay Packers next week, and in Pittsburgh against the Steelers to round out the regular season.

Wednesday injury report ahead of Patriots matchup

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent at practice due to illness, and several other starters were held back for various reasons.

Also a DNP on the injury report: LB Roquan Smith (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle), CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) and LB Kyle Van Noy (quad).

"The guys are dealing with different things. Ronnie [Stanley], those guys were held back today, expect those guys out there tomorrow. Lamar had an illness, he was kept home with a flu deal, doc kept him home, today, away with the guys, so that was what happened with that," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

Offensive line play

The Ravens are coming off a crucial 24-0 shutout win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and will look to find consistency to round out the season; the team allowed four sacks to Jackson against a Trey Hendrickson-less Bengals front seven.

Center Tyler Linderbaum considers the Pats one of the tougher defensive fronts they'll face this season.

"Overall, the defense as a whole is a really hard-nosed group that plays the right way," Linderbaum said of the Patriots. "Tough, physical, everything you're looking for in a defense, to play for. I think it's going to be one of the better d-lines and front seven that we go against all year."

Multiple ways into the 'yoffs

While winning out represents the clearest path, the Ravens have other options.

As of right now, the Ravens could still claim the division if the Steelers lose two games before their Week 18 matchup, then lose to Baltimore in the season finale.

It won't be easy any way you slice it. All three remaining opponents are currently above .500.

Preparing for Drake 'Drake Maye' Maye

"You just play good defense," Harbaugh said of the challenge Maye poses.

"You've got to do fundamental things well. He'll throw the ball downfield, they'll do it with designed play action passes, sometimes drop back passes that are designed. Then the extended plays, where he'll step up into the pocket, and out of the pocket sometimes, but he'll also run. That's kind of where he's creating those plays," Harbaugh told reporters.

The Ravens host the Patriots Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.