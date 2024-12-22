Watch Now
Merry Clinchmas Ravens fans!

Ravens win 34-17 over the Steelers, in Baltimore!
Steelers Ravens Football
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Steelers Ravens Football
BALTIMORE, Md. — A big win for the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday means the Ravens are heading to the playoffs!

Lamar Jackson had a stellar game with three touchdown passes. But Marlon Humphrey grabbed the spotlight and the ball in the 4th quarter with a pick 6 earning the Ravens a 34-17 victory over their division rival.

APTOPIX Steelers Ravens Football
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, bottom right, hits the turf as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Derrick Henry was a beast in the game, rushing for 162 yards.

Both teams do not have a lot of time to rest. The Ravens travel to Houston to take on the Texas Christmas Day.

