Merry Clinchmas Ravens fans!

BALTIMORE, Md. — A big win for the Baltimore Ravens against the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday means the Ravens are heading to the playoffs!
Lamar Jackson had a stellar game with three touchdown passes. But Marlon Humphrey grabbed the spotlight and the ball in the 4th quarter with a pick 6 earning the Ravens a 34-17 victory over their division rival.
Derrick Henry was a beast in the game, rushing for 162 yards.
Both teams do not have a lot of time to rest. The Ravens travel to Houston to take on the Texas Christmas Day.