Matchup against New York Giants could be historical for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Wednesday's practice was full of energy as the Ravens (8-5) gear up for a game against the New York Giants (2-11). This Sunday marks an opportunity for the Ravens to get back in the win column against one of the league's worst teams, but the Ravens aren't letting their 2-11 record affect their preparation.

"There's no difficulty in getting ready for a team. We understand how good every single team is. The New York Giants is a very talented, very tough, very well coached football team," says John Harbaugh, Ravens Head Coach.

"We can never worry about another outside noise because like I say it's another NFL team we're playing. No matter the record," says Lamar Jackson, Ravens Quarterback.

Speaking of records, this Sunday could be history-making for Mark Andrews.

He's tied with Jamal Lewis for most touchdowns in franchise history at 47.

"He's all ball, all the time... He probably dreams about it. Eats football, sleeps football for breakfast lunch, and dinner. That's really who he is," says Harbaugh.

"He's a big-body receiver. I feel like anybody guarding him I got a shot at having a successful catch. He just makes my job a lot easier," says Jackson.

Sunday is also a milestone day for Lamar, suiting up in his 100th career game.

"It's been an awesome ride. 99 and counting. Let's make it at least 100 more," says Harbaugh.

"That means I'm getting old," Jackson says. "For me, just being a dual-threat quarterback, they say we last that long in the league, and for me to make it to 100 games, that's dope. That's just God. God gets all the glory for that," says Jackson.

Since 2008 the Ravens have enjoyed great success after a bye with a 13-3 record.

A win Sunday would improve that record, but more importantly, improve their playoff odds keeping them as the 5th seed.

