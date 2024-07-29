Lamar practicing and 'feeling wonderful' after battling through illness

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After making it through back-to-back practices for the first time during training camp 2024, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday said he "feels good".

Jackson hit the field for only his second full training camp practice. He had missed four and a half of the Ravens’ first five practices with an illness before finally making it through an entire session on Saturday. The star quarterback described what kept him off the field last week.

"You kind of just get a bug. You really never know when the bug hits you but I got hit with a bug. I'm good now."

Now, he is full-go.

"I’m feeling wonderful, man," he said. "It’s good to be back, back out with my guys, back with the coaching staff."

It's a coaching staff led by a guy who last week shared his ultimate vision for Jackson. Head coach John Harbaugh said he sees Jackson becoming "the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League".

"I believe that is motivation. I appreciate that. I’m still on my way," said Jackson.

How does he make that vision a reality?

"Keep doing what I’m doing. Keep trying to get better," said the reigning NFL MVP. "Keep trying to win these games. Keep trying to reach that goal."

Now that he is back on a regular basis he can consistently work at it with his teammates. Even missing so much time to start camp he said he feels like he is right where he needs to be with his offense.

"Me being down, it really didn’t slow me down. Just, for me not being with my guys each and every day, I’ll take that as a little slow down. But, other than that, we were pretty good."

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook