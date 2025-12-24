Lamar misses practice again, Huntley focused "on going 1-0 this week"

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It's week 17, it's the holidays, and the Baltimore Ravens would do well to get a lot; get a win in Green Bay, get a loss from the Steelers against Cleveland, and get Lamar Jackson healthy.

If the latter doesn't come together in time, the next man up could be Tyler Huntley, a former Pro Bowler who has filled in for Lamar in big spots for the Ravens before.

"We've got to focus on going 1-0 this week, and we're doing everything we need to do to get there," Huntley told the media Wednesday.

Lamar Jackson did not practice again, still dealing with a back contusion. Coach John Harbaugh says he saw Jackson's MRI and told reporters the contusion is legitimate and very painful.

"It's undetermined right now, non-participation today. Was not able to practice, but he could play without that practice for sure. He's played a lot of football and won a lot of games for us. If he's ready to go, he will go. If he can go, he will go, you can bet on that," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh says Huntley has looked good in practice and has been "on-point" with the game plan. The offensive line, meanwhile, is getting ready to block against a Packers pass rush missing Micah Parsons, who tore his ACL this month.

"Just being here every week and working gives us the best opportunity to be prepared. Just going through the ups and downs of the season, that's preparing us to get ready for this game. We've just got to come put it all together and make it happen," Huntley said.

Harbaugh knows it's still a nine-win team at Lambeau.

"We expect to get the best version, it seems like that's been a theme this year, so I'm sure they will be ready to play as well. Tough team, well-coached team, disciplined team, et cetera. And that's what you expect," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens play the Packers this Saturday at 8 p.m. And let's end on a little holiday optimism: the Ravens are 4-2 on the road this season, and since 2023, have the best road winning percentage in football.