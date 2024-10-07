Lamar Jackson turns in a play 'that will go down in history'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens' 41-38 overtime win in Cincinnati on Sunday was a game that perfectly encapsulated what makes quarterback Lamar Jackson so special.

The two-time and reigning NFL MVP's numbers from the contest are eye-popping, of course. Jackson was 26-for-42 passing with 348 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards.

But it’s not only the stats. It’s how they came to be. Lamar’s unique athleticism was on full display.

The play of the day, and arguably the best play of Lamar’s seven year career, was the six-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely with 5:24 to play in regulation. Jackson fumbled the snap, scrambled, stiff-armed Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, then threw the cross-body touchdown to Likely. It was a key play that fueled Baltimore’s comeback.

After watching it again, head coach John Harbaugh was still enamored with it all on Monday.

"It’s an amazing play. The thing I appreciate about Lamar is he is not even happy with it. He is mad about it because it’s not the way, it’s definitely not in the playbook that way," said Harbaugh. "A lot of times you got to find ways to win and you have to overcome. Sometimes you have to overcome your own things and certainly the opponent throws so many things at you that are challenging. I just thought it was an incredible, fabulous play that will go down in history. We’ll be watching that play for years to come on NFL Films."

That play also cut the Ravens' deficit to three points for a third time in the second half and second time in the fourth quarter en route to tying it and eventually winning in overtime.

Regarding the value for his players moving forward in the season with the experience of rallying from down double digits that late in the game, Harbaugh said, "It’s good to know you can do it".

