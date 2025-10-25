Lamar Jackson ruled out for matchup with Chicago Bears

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, the team announced.

"There has been an update to Lamar Jackson’s Friday practice and game status. Jackson was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited, and he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago," the team announced on X.

There has been an update to Lamar Jackson’s Friday practice and game status. Jackson was downgraded from a full practice participant to limited, and he has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 25, 2025

Jackson is expected to return from his hamstring injury Thursday night in Miami versus the Dolphins.

This news comes after Jackson was a a full participant in Friday's final practice.

This marks the first time Jackson has been a full participant since Week 4, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game where he sustained a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action.

RELATED: Lamar Jackson fully participates in Friday practice, listed as 'questionable' on injury report

Quarterback Tyler Huntley is in line to start in Jackson's place on Sunday.

He's been signed to the 53-man roster after making his first appearance late in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.