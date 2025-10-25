Lamar Jackson fully participates in Friday practice, listed as 'questionable' on injury report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Friday's final practice before the team's matchup against the Chicago Bears.

This marks the first time Jackson has been a full participant since Week 4, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game where he sustained a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action.

Regarding his status for Sunday, Jackson was listed as "questionable" on the Ravens' final injury report.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh kept his comments brief when discussing Jackson's possible return.

"We'll see where it [Lamar Jackson's status] is going forward. Everybody's involved in the decision, always. It's never [just the player's decision] – the doctors are involved; every party is involved," Harbaugh said.

If Jackson can't play Sunday, quarterback Tyler Huntley would be the next man up for the Ravens.

Huntley made his first appearance late in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, replacing Cooper Rush.

The Ravens signed Huntley to the 53-man roster, and Harbaugh committed to Huntley being the starter if Jackson doesn't play.

Baltimore also signed defensive end Carl Lawson to the practice squad, though he will not make his debut Sunday, according to Harbaugh. The Ravens also waived tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

Huntley said he relished being back on the field for the Ravens, adding that "it felt pretty good playing ball."

He said his preparation never wavers.

"I always prepare to start. I treat it like every week; I'm studying and drawing out the plays, watching film and everything I need to do to be prepared, like I do every week," Huntley said.

The rest of the injury report indicates the Ravens will be healthy going into the game against the Bears, a luxury they haven't been afforded in recent weeks.

The only notable absence from Friday's practice was offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who Harbaugh said was given a rest day.

Baltimore will need to be at full strength to finish the season strong and overcome their 1-5 start.

A win against Chicago could provide the spark the team needs to get back into contention, while a loss could spell doom for a season that began with high expectations.