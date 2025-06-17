Lamar Jackson returns to Ravens practice field for mandatory minicamp

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to the Ravens practice field for the first day of mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills after being absent from voluntary OTAs.

Jackson expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with his teammates and working to improve their on-field chemistry.

"I'm trying to make the game a lot easier for us. You know, just going into a game and just knowing what the defense is gonna do before they do it," Jackson said.

Coming off what many consider his most complete season yet, Jackson continues to seek ways to elevate his game, focusing particularly on building stronger connections with his receivers.

"Being around each other a lot more, we'll probably know what one of us is thinking ahead," Jackson said. "On the field if something's going on, he already knows what I'm thinking. I don't gotta say too much."

The Ravens' offense will benefit from veteran help at wide receiver with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, who emphasized the importance of communication both on and off the field.

"I've played with probably more quarterbacks than any receiver, so I've learned communication not just on the field but off the field as well," Hopkins said.

Jackson has already been impressed by Hopkins's veteran presence and skills during practice.

"He's different, man. I saw him. I threw him like a shallow today. Caught the ball so smooth... I'm like, "Bro, that's some vet-type stuff, like some super vet-type stuff," Jackson said.

Hopkins expressed optimism about working with the Ravens' receiving corps.

"It feels good playing with two good receivers. Those guys, they wanna be great, and they're gonna be great. They definitely have a high ceiling. I'm here to help however I can," Beckham said.

As the Ravens prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, Jackson addressed last season's playoff loss and defended teammate Mark Andrews, who faced criticism after a critical drop in that game.

"I just saw people trying to dog him on comments and stuff. Don't get me wrong, it's a lot of people that wish they could have been playing this game, and he's accomplished so much for us, for himself, so I feel like just let things happen sometimes," Jackson said. "We wish we'd have won the game. I wish I didn't throw that interception. I wish I didn't fumble. I wish the mishap didn't happen, but it happened. It's just a lesson learned, man. So next time we're gonna do something better."

Day two of mandatory minicamp continues on Wednesday.

