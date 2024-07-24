Lamar Jackson makes training camp debut but walks off the field after about an hour

OWINGS MILL, Md. — Talk about your instant boost of adrenaline at Ravens training camp. The reigning NFL MVP was taking snaps and flinging footballs on Wednesday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson made his camp debut.

Jackson was on the field after missing the first three days of training camp 2024 with an illness. We’ll have to wait a little longer for him to complete a full practice.

Jackson walked off the field about halfway through the two hour session. He got through individual work and a few snaps of team drills.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken said even with Lamar absent for much of camp thus far, he doesn’t feel the offense is behind.

But make no mistake, the guy who makes it go showing up, that's huge.

"It’s great. It’s great having him there. I’m not tied into where he is at at this moment. But it was great to have him back in meetings and on the field," said Moken. "He is going to get worked back in. He was great in the meetings. He was great. You’ll have to ask him how he feels but he was great. He was great in the meetings and when we were on the field at the start he said he was feeling good."

Jackson rejoining his teammates provided a charge for the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

"When you are a defender and you see Lamar Jackson opposed from you, the reigning MVP, it definitely gets you going a little bit more," said defensive coordinator Zach Orr. "But, our guys are fired up every single day no matter who is out here."

We know Jackson, who was not made available to the media on Wednesday, won’t take the field on Thursday. That’s because no player will take the field on Thursday, which is the first off day of training camp. They return to practice on Friday for the first day in pads.

