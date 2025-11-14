Lamar Jackson is a 'full go' for Sunday; Marlon Humphrey, Rashod Bateman among those listed as 'out'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a "full go" for Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with knee soreness but fully practiced on Thursday and Friday.

Rookie outside linebacker Mike Green (ankle) did not practice Friday after practicing at a limited capacity Thursday. Coach Harbaugh said Green is "doing good."

"He couldn't practice today. We'll see how he is tomorrow and then into Sunday," said coach Harbaugh.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee), running back Justice Hill (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game.

In other injury news, safety Ar'Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles over the summer, was seen around the facility doing work on a side field.

While he is not yet cleared to practice, coach Harbaugh said the reports have been positive and he hopes Washington returns to the practice field soon.

The Ravens are going into another "do-or-die" matchup against a Cleveland Browns team they defeated earlier in the season, 41-17.

A major component of the division rival Browns the Ravens will always have to focus on is six-time All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who had 1.5 sacks in the Week 2 matchup against the Ravens.

Coach Harbaugh said the AFC North is filled with top-tier edge rushers, but when it comes to Garrett:

"[There has] never been a more talented, more dangerous player that you have to block, who can single-handedly wreck any play – any play. And that's really what you have to keep your eye on. So yes, you have to be conscious of where he is at all times," coach Harbaugh said.

Jackson expressed the need to make sure the Ravens keep as many eyes on Garrett as possible.

"The guy is leading the league in sacks right now, I believe, so [we need to] get as many guys to block him as possible, if anything," Jackson said.

Cleveland stands in the way of Baltimore reaching a .500 record for the first time since their Week 2 matchup.

A win for the Ravens will improve their record to 5-5 on what most would say is a calmer stretch of the regular season schedule.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.