Lamar (illness) still absent from Ravens training camp, Hamilton showing off versatility

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Day three of Ravens training camp has come and gone. Day three of no Lamar Jackson has passed us by as well. The Ravens quarterback is still out sick.

He has missed all three camp practices thus far, but according to head coach John Harbaugh he is closer to making his camp debut.

"I’m sure he’s closer to getting out there than he was. It’s just a matter of when the doctors are going to clear him and he’s going to feel good enough," said Harbaugh.

Kyle Hamilton has been present at camp. He is entering his third pro season and coming off a fantastic sophomore campaign. He was named first-team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl. It was a continuation of his rise up the ranks as one of the best safeties in the National Football League. The 6-4, 224-pounder had 81 tackles last season, ten for loss and three sacks. He added four QB hits, 13 passes defensed, four interceptions and one touchdown.

With Hamilton versatility is where it’s at. Expect Ravens coaches to deploy him all over the field even more in 2024.

"Whatever they need me to do, if that’s play deep, play in the half, play down in the box, cover, whatever they need me to do I’m here for it and just want to get better at everything," he said.

With gaining time in the NFL comes the opportunity to speak his mind more in the locker room.

"Being more vocal and stuff like that, kind of stepping into a role now that I’ve had a good year, it’s time to build on that not only with my play but also as a leader."

"Kyle, he’s a man of his own," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "How he is able to go from safety to nickel, really play wherever - I always tell people I think if it had to be, Kyle could play every position on the defense except nose guard because he just can’t put on as much weight."

He probably could do that too if he tried.

