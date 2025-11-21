Lamar a full participant Friday, Bateman out vs. Jets

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored to take care of business this Sunday, with the opportunity to reach a winning record for the first time this season.

Lamar Jackson was a full participant on Friday, as were linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who did not play last Sunday vs. the Browns.

The Ravens will be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman, as well as rookie defensive back Keyon Martin, who proved a difference-maker in Cleveland, for Sunday's game vs. the Jets.

We held a walk-through Friday. Our report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/wegZWCWb7s — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 21, 2025

The Jets are among football's worst. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knows his defense must contain eruptive running back Breece Hall.

"Those are things we have to account for, we have to leverage the runner. We have to leverage the blockers but we also have to leverage the runner, because the runner can get away from you if you don't. It's a big point of emphasis for this game," Harbaugh said.

Tight end Mark Andrews on milestone watch; he needs just four more catches to break the Ravens' record for most receptions with the team.

The Ravens will face former Ravens backup QB Tyrod Taylor, who now plays for the Jets, after they benched starter Justin Fields. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team hasn't lost since October 12, and will look to keep that momentum going in their first home game since October 26.

"Excited about our fans, to be back with our fans. I hope they're out in full force and roaring and loud, and making it everything that M&T Bank can be. That's what we're excited about," Harbaugh said.

Baltimore will have a quick turnaround after Sunday's game, as they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving Thursday night, playing two games in five days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.