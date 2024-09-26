Justin Tucker going through uncharacteristic tough time to begin season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On September 26, 2021 Justin Tucker kicked the longest field goal in NFL history. He nailed a 66-yard game-winner in Detroit. The most accurate kicker in the league was at the top of his game. Now... not so much.

Tucker has uncharacteristically struggled through the first three weeks of the season. He has missed a field goal in each game. It’s the first time, over his entire 13-year career, he has missed a field goal attempt in three straight contests.

This is unquestionably the most trying time Tucker has experienced as a pro.

He said his leg isn’t failing him. It’s all about how he swings it.

"I feel like I’m striking the ball still as well as I ever have, going back 12 years when I first came into the league to right now, I feel just as good as I’ve ever felt," said Tucker. "It’s just a matter of a little thing here or a little thing there that I know I can clean up."

The 34-year-old said he is working through a "technique thing".

"I am leaving a couple out there from time to time. It’s not because of anybody else. That’s on me," he said. "I've just got to control what I can control, address whatever fixes, make whatever changes I need to in my technique from one week to the next."

Once considered automatic from inside 60 yards, Tucker is 1-for-7 over the last two seasons from beyond 50. On Sunday against the Cowboys he missed a 46-yarder.

If his troubles aren’t in head already, he can’t let any doubt begin to creep in.

"[I need to] continue to work while also not letting myself get to a place where I’m moping around. That’s not going to do anybody any good," he said.

Tucker’s teammates and coaches are voicing their support for him as well.

"We trust him," said special teams coordinator Chris Horton. "We believe in him because we know he is going to get this thing figured out."

