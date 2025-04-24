Jeff Zrebiec speaks on prospects the Ravens could be looking to select in the first round

BALTIMORE — With the Baltimore Ravens drafting 27th overall, they don't have much control over who falls to them on the board.

They've been pretty tight lipped over who in particular they have their eye on.

Nonetheless, with their recent track record, it's safe to say whoever they select in the first round will be expected to contribute in year one.

WMAR spoke with the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec , who's been keeping a close eye on the Ravens and the draft.

"There's five or six positions where you can say, you know what, we could use a guy that could come in and contribute immediately. I think that's what is going to make this draft pretty exciting and a little unpredictable from their standpoint," Zrebiec said.

While this isn't seen as a great draft class, Zrebiec believes outside of quarterback, running back, receiver and tight end, the Ravens could be eyeing every other position on their draft board.

"I think that makes what they do at number 27 really interesting because you could say edge rusher, that would fit, defensive linemen, that would fit, offensive linemen, that would fit," Zrebeic said.

Speaking of offensive linemen, Zrebiec has his eye on one.

"Tyler Booker, the tackle out of Alabama, mauler, big, physical, talks about taking peoples souls, he would fit in there. He's a plug-and-play guy. You don't worry about it, he's your left guard for the next eight to ten years," said Zrebiec.

Another is safety Malaki Starks out of Georgia.

"You read about him and it feels like you're reading about a Raven. Versatile, can play anywhere, can play deep, can play in the slot, can play close to the line of scrimmage, apparently is known as a great communicator, he's a leader, he's been durable, he makes plays on the ball, it feels like you're reading about a prototypical defensive back that the Ravens would want to add. It's how they got Kyle Hamilton," Zrebiec said.

No matter where the Ravens go in round one, their recent success over the years has many people expecting for another successful swing on Thursday night.

"When you pay a lot of really good players, and you look at them position by position, there's spots where they have some of the highest paid players in the league. When you have that, you need to hit on your early round draft picks. It's a big let down if you miss. Now, the guy doesn't necessarily have to come in and start immediately, but you need first round picks that can come in and are capable of playing immediately," Zrebiec said.