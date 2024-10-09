It's the team with Lamar Jackson vs. the team with the closest thing to Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It is one of this week’s most intriguing matchups in the NFL. One team has Lamar Jackson. The other has the closest thing to Lamar Jackson. The Ravens host the upstart Washington Commanders on Sunday.

It should be an offensive shootout between two of the best units in the game.

Baltimore (3-2) is No. 1 in average yards per gamge (447.6) and No. 2 points per game (29.4). Washington (4-1) is No. 1 in points per game (31) and tied for fourth in yards (392.6).

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the favorite for MVP through five weeks. QB Jayden Daniels the favorite for offensive rookie of the year. The second overall pick has thrown for 1,135 yards and four touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has also rushed for 300 yards and a quartet of TD’s.

"I’ve been catching glimpses of his play on social media and stuff like that and he is going off," said Jackson following Wednesday's practice.

"He can throw it. He is throwing the ball downfield at a very efficient rate. He is hitting all of the quick out throws, the RPO throws and the quick-game throws very effectively," added head coach John Harbaugh. "He gets the ball out fast for those throws. And then if it’s not there he is creating plays on the run."

Because of that, how elusive both quarterbacks are with their legs, the comparisons between Daniels and Jackson will be made. For a Ravens defense that is used to practicing against Jackson, Sunday will be nothing new.

"We go against Lamar every day. We know how he escapes the pocket," said cornerback Brandon Stephens. "I think it helps the guys up front just trying to maintain him and keep him in the pocket and whatnot."

"During camp and stuff like that prepares us for the mobile quarterbacks in the league. Jayden has done super well so far," said safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Ravens will have some extra help coming up with ways to limit Daniels. The team hired Dean Pees as an advisor to assist defensive coordinator Zach Orr. The 75-year-old is a longtime NFL defensive coordinator and was Baltimore’s D.C. from 2012-2017 when he coached Orr as a player.

"He’s a great guy. He knows ball. It’s good to have him here. It’s another set of eyes," said Hamilton.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerWMAR and Facebook