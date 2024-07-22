It's 'a different era' for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was another day of training camp without Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback and reigning NFL most valuable player missed his second straight day to start camp with an illness.

One guy who is on the field and is hard to miss is Derrick Henry. The 6-3, 247-pound bruising running back is taking part in his first training camp in Baltimore after eight years in Tennessee.

"It’s everything that I had imagined. Excited for the opportunity," he said. "[I'm] putting the work in now in training camp just so the things that we want to happen will happen."

The two-time rushing champ and former All-Pro plans on proving he still has plenty left in the tank even though he has reached the critical age of 30. That is the age most players at his position are past their prime.

"That’s always going to be said when a running back gets up in age because that’s the stigma on the position," said Henry. "But, I just focus on me being healthy, doing my job when I’m here, and then let my play speak for my age and everything else."

He added: "It’s a different era for me. So, I’m just excited for everything, embracing every day and putting the work in so I can showcase it when it’s time."

While Henry has been with the Ravens throughout the entire offseason, Eddie Jackson has only been in Baltimore for two days. The 30-year-old, two-time pro bowl and former All-Pro safety signed a one-year deal on Sunday. He has 15 interceptions and three touchdowns in seven years with the Bears. He has suffered foot injuries in each of the past three seasons.

"It’s a perfect fit for me to come in and compete and do what I got to do to help the team get better and hopefully win a Super Bowl," he said.

Jackson and the Ravens started Monday’s practice under dry skies before the clouds opened up. The team practiced in a downpour for the last hour of practice.

"It’s part of an opportunity when you get rain like this, because you can’t create rain when it’s not raining, so we’re going to play games in rain," said head coach John Harbaugh. "We had numerous games in rain last year, so to get that work was [a] plus for us."

