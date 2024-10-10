Is Ravens vs. Commanders a rivalry?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore vs. Washington.

Ravens vs. Commanders.

They are two teams with passionate fan bases that overlap all over the region.

But is this really a rivalry? By proximity, maybe. Ask the Ravens involved, not really.

"It’s going to be loud. There are going to be a bunch of their fans here. Obviously, it’s going to be rocking. It’s going to be a great game," said defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. "It’s going to be high excitement but I feel like all of us in the locker room, we’re not really dialed into all of that. We’re dialed into just executing the plays and just making it about us at the end of the day."

The two teams meet again on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Ravens lead the all-time series between the two franchises four games to three.

Safety Kyle Hamilton has done his homework… kind of.

"What’s it called, the beltway or something like that? Yeah, the beltway rivalry. I don’t know if there is a trophy or something like that. The Battle of the Beltway? Well, that will happen on Sunday," he joked. "It’s going to be pretty cool to have a whole region focused on one game."

"I can kind of be excited about it for the fans and for what it means for the region and appreciate that. So, I think it’s really neat in that sense but really for us we’re kind of in our cocoon," added head coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue certainly has a unique perspective. He grew up in Bowie, Md.

"I was born and raised here, P.G. County/D.C., and growing up it was always a split between Baltimore and, back in the day before they switched to the Commanders, Redskins fans. So, I’m pretty sure there is going to be a little bit of hostility in the stands," said Ngakoue. "It’s going to be a great environment. I honestly can’t wait."

We’ll see if there is any hostility on the field this weekend stemming from that dust-up during last year’s joint training camp practices with the Commanders. Receiver Tylan Wallace and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes were front and center.

And here it is. The first fight of joint practices between the #Ravens and #Commanders.



Tylan Wallace vs. Emmanuel Forbes Jr.



Devin Duvernay flying in.



Laquon Treadwell with a good shot too.



Mark Andrews involved in another scirmish on the next snap. pic.twitter.com/j4Eb8g6YGb — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) August 15, 2023

There was some good news on the injury front Thursday. Receiver Rashod Bateman (groin), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) all returned to the field after missing practice on Wednesday.

