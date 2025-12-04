'I'm super grateful and just excited for this moment': Ravens' TE Mark Andrews reacts to contract extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens multi-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spoke to the media for the first time since signing a contract extension.

He told reporters that he was "super grateful and just excited for this moment."

"It means a lot to me to be a part of this organization and a part of this community – this city. Just being drafted here eight years ago, it means the world to me to be able to go out on the field and compete and fight with these guys and this team," Andrews said.

On Wednesday, the Ravens announced they signed Andrews to a three-year contract extension.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, it's a $39.3 million extension that includes $26 million guaranteed.

RELATED: Ravens ' Mark Andrews just caught the bag with three-year extension for $39.3 million, $26 million guaranteed

Andrews this season has become the Ravens' franchise leader in receiving touchdowns, yards, and receptions, becoming only the second tight end in NFL history to hold a franchise's receiving "triple crown."

So far this season, he's tallied 37 receptions for 332 yards with five receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown—the first of his career.

The former first-team All-Pro said that Baltimore has become home for him and that staying in Charm City was "extremely important."

"I'd say I was very patient in this process and just – again – not trying to control things [that] I can't control and putting my head down, going to work and fighting for this team as much as I could – especially this year. But, it was extremely important to me – and I expressed that to them – to be able to stay here and play week in and week out for this team," Andrews said.

Tight end Isaiah Likely was elated seeing Andrews get the extension, saying he loves him and was "gassed" to see he got paid.

"I was the first one to text him, telling him, 'Big bro, I love you. Proud of you. Keep going. We have more work to do this year,'" Likely said.

The entire tight end room for the Baltimore Ravens was set to become free agents after this year. With Andrews now under contract, it's uncertain how negotiations will fare for Likely and Charlie Kolar.

But Likely isn't worried about that right now.

"I just watched my brother get paid, so I just see joy. I am just living in the moment, knowing that we have everything in front of us. We [will] try to win a Super Bowl this year, [taking] one game at a time, one opponent at a time, and I'm letting the rest take care of itself," Likely said.