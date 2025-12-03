Ravens Mark Andrews just caught the bag with three-year extension for $39.3 mill, $26 mil guaranteed

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews hits pay dirt on and off the field.

Ravens and TE Mark Andrews reached agreement on a three-year, $39.3 million extension that includes $26 million guaranteed. The Ravens announced the agreement they reached with Andrews’ agent, Justin Schulman. pic.twitter.com/RnfEtHS6KS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2025

The fan favorite signed a three-year $39.3 million guaranteed contract, which includes $26 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This isn't a bad bag to catch for the three-time Pro Bowler.

We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews,” DeCosta stated. “Mark is an all-time Raven – a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community. Congratulations to Mark and his family!”

Lamar's favorite target has a lot of records in the file cabinet.

In just eight years, number 89 has become the Ravens’ all-time leader in every major receiving category, ranking No. 1 in catches (473), yards (5,862), and touchdowns (56).

He is the second tight end in NFL history, behind only Chiefs Travis Kelce, to have a franchise's receiving "Triple Crown."

Andrews also has 57 overall touchdowns, ranking as the most in Ravens history.

From a helicopter view, this blockbuster signing makes the futures of second and third-string tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar interesting.