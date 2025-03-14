'I'm ready to get to work': Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says he has a lot left in the tank

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced their big free agent acquisition, DeAndre Hopkins.

The wide receiver is a three-time first team All Pro, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and ranks first in the NFL among active players in receiving yards, targets and first-down receptions.

Hopkins took the podium Friday, and says he's ready to up suit and play with his good friend Derrick Henry and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson .

"I'm very excited. Derrick is like family. Derek and I have a long relationship," says Hopkins.

"Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here. What he stands for and how he's lead this team and this organization to the playoffs in multiple years since he's been here. How he's led any receiver group he's had, they played a big part of me coming here for sure, Lamar being the quarterback," says Hopkins.

The ravens will be the fifth team the 32-year-old suits up for.

He's eager to show he's still got a lot left in the tank and be a mentor to this receiving core.

"The guys that are out there they're gonna get open Like they have done the past couple years And hopefully I can get them a couple little tricks to help them Advanced their game a little more. If there's something they are doing I'll ask what are you doing then I can add my game because at this position, you never want to feel like you know everything," says Hopkins.

"[I'm] ready to get to work. Not much needs to be said. Just let's get to work," says Hopkins.