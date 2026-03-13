'I'm in a win-now window': Ravens introduce edge rusher Trey Hendrickson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a 4-year, $112 million contract, and on Friday he was introduced at the team's facility in Owings Mills with a clear message: he's here to win a Super Bowl.

"I'm in a win now window. This opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and get into the win column and build something from the ground up is an amazing opportunity," Hendrickson said.

Head coach Jesse Minter called Hendrickson a game wrecker and one of the most dominant players in the NFL, pointing to his production in high-pressure moments as a key reason the Ravens pursued him.

Ravens sign edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to 4-year, $112 million deal to chase Super Bowl title Ravens introduce edge rusher Trey Hendrickson

"One of the things that stood out to me since 2021, Trey is 2nd in the NFL in 4th quarter sacks," Minter said.

Hendrickson is coming off a limited 2025 season in which he played in only seven games following core muscle surgery. He said he has spent the offseason rebuilding his body and is ready to return to full strength.

"I was cleared in January, been fresh, and ready to go. I'm excited to have that humbling opportunity to rebuild my body and to mold it in the way I wanted to play," Hendrickson said.

General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged the Ravens don't typically make big splashes in free agency, but said his familiarity with Hendrickson gave him confidence in the long-term investment.

"I think he's got a lot left in the tank," DeCosta said.

Hendrickson said he plans to bring the lessons he has learned from veteran players throughout his career into Baltimore's defensive line room.

"If I can pour that into my D-line room here, elevate the standard of what we call as linemen and setting the tone up front, let the rest take care of itself. It starts in one game, one win. Once you start stacking them, nobody's gonna stop us," Hendrickson said.

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