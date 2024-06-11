Henry OK not being 'center of attention' now teamed up with Lamar

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. For Derrick Henry it's the end to offseason work like he has never experienced.

Henry is using this week to keep learning the playbook and develop much-needed chemistry with Lamar Jackson. The veteran star running back, signed as a free agent by Baltimore, has never had the luxury of playing alongside a quarterback as good as Jackson, a two-time MVP.

In each of his eight seasons while in Tennessee Henry had the spotlight all to himself. Now the bruising, physical, two-time rushing champion knows the light will shine brightest on No. 8 and the partnership he has on the field with Lamar should benefit his new offense immensely.

"It definitely brings a different aspect because he is a dual-threat quarterback and he is dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm," said Henry. "It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention knowing that eyes are going to be on him as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together when it’s that time."

Other notes from day one of minicamp: corner Marlon Humphrey was back after missing some of voluntary organized team activities. Safety Kyle Hamilton was on the field but not in uniform. Head coach John Harbaugh said Hamilton had an elbow procedure and will be ready for training camp.

Harbaugh also provided an update on receiver Deonte Harty. The Baltimore native has missed all of the Ravens’ offseason work and was not in attendance on Tuesday. Harbaugh said Harty is excused. His baby is in the hospital an he is staying with his family.

