Harbaughs launch Harbaugh Coaching Academy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his family have been thinking about starting their own coaching academy for about four or five years.

On Tuesday they officially put their idea into action.

Alongside his father Jack (a former football coach), brother-in-law Tom Crean (a basketball coach) and former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, John announced the launch of the Harbaugh Coaching Academy - a non-profit coaching resource created to share advice, experiences, stories and techniques with coaches of all levels and all sports. John’s brother, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, joined in via video conference from Los Angeles.

John shared what led the family to this moment.

"We get a chance to call up our dad every single day and he’s got some idea. He’s got an experience. Wouldn’t it be cool to share this with other people? And it’s our dad’s stuff and other people should hear this. This is amazing."

Who is the Harbaugh Coaching Academy for?

"It’s for everybody," said Harbaugh.

Belichick participated in the panel discussion in front of an auditorium full of coaches from around the country. He relayed his advice to learn from leaders outside of football.

"I’ve learned a ton from other coaches. I’m not going to call up John and say, 'John, here are my problems can you help me solve them?' Hell no. And I’m not solving any of yours either," he joked with John Harbaugh.

"I’m aware of that," Harbaugh responded with a laugh.

The Harbaughs are paying it forward with a collection of coaching confidants.

"We’re all in this together to help people. If your idea as a coach, or really in any business or any job, is that it’s all for you and it’s all for yourself then you are going to be pretty lonely when it’s all said and done," said John Harbaugh. "If your idea is as a coach it’s for your players, as a teacher it’s for your students, as a boss it’s for your employees to make their life better and help them be successful and to be a server then you are going to have a lot of friends and you are going to have a really rewarding life. That’s really the idea."

You can find the Harbaugh Coaching Academy website here.

