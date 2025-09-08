Harbaugh says 'limiting Josh Allen and lack of pass rush' was biggest problem in Sunday night loss to Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens' season opener ended in familiar disappointment Sunday night, as the team fell to 0-1 for the second consecutive year after squandering a commanding fourth-quarter lead against the Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens held a 15-point advantage entering the final frame but collapsed spectacularly, allowing 22 points in the fourth quarter alone. Buffalo's Josh Allen, the reigning MVP, torched Baltimore's defense for 394 passing yards and two touchdowns in the comeback victory.

"We understand Josh Allen; we [have] played him quite a few times. We had a little more success here at our place last year. The last two times there, not quite as much, but we had a plan, and we just didn't get it done. We weren't able to execute; we couldn't keep him [Josh Allen] in the pocket. That was a big part of the plan would be to keep him in the pocket. We weren't able to do that.," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday during his weekly press conference at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The Ravens offense performed nearly flawlessly through three quarters before a costly fourth-quarter fumble by running back Derrick Henry gave the Bills the momentum they needed to complete their comeback.

"Put the loss on me," Henry said after the game, taking responsibility for the turnover that shifted the game's trajectory.

Harbaugh said he and his coaching staff have already reviewed the game film from Sunday night's loss and identified the key issues that led to the collapse. The team has now turned its attention to preparing for the Cleveland Browns, who will visit M&T Bank Stadium for Baltimore's home opener this Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Ravens will look to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2015 when they host their AFC North rivals in what promises to be a crucial early-season matchup.

