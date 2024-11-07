From retail stores to the local bar, Ravens fans across Baltimore are pumped for Thursday Night Football

BALTIMORE — Ravens fans are pumped for Thursday night's prime time game against their division rival Bengals.

Kickoff is set for 8:15pm from M&T Bank Stadium.

If you plan on staying in to watch the game, catch all the live action right here on WMAR-2!

Many fans, however, plan to cheer on from a local bar, while others head to the stadium to root from the stands.

This week Ravens players will be sporting all purple uniforms.

It's a busy time at Baltimore Sports & Novelty in Owings Mills.

Owner Jeffrey Katzen says faithful flock fans are always on the hunt for new team merchandise.

Christian Wirts is going to the game with his dad.

Both showed up at the store and bought new jerseys before the big game.

Christian went with wide receiver Zay Flowers, while his father chose safety Kyle Hamilton.

Meanwhile over at Mount Royal Tavern, bartender Robert Gelhaus tells us every game is a good time.



Christian says he expects a high offensive scoring game with hopes the Ravens can pull out a W.

Be sure to tune into the the Rice, Murtha & Psoras Countdown to Kickoffat 7pm on WMAR.