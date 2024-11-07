Watch Ravens kickoff special on WMAR-2 Thursday night before showdown against the Bengals

BALTIMORE — Tomorrow night the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals at the bank. The Ravens Flock can watch it right here on WMAR.

Before the game, Maryland’s first news station will host a one-hour countdown to kickoff special starting at 7 p.m.

It will include an exclusive interview with linebacker Trenton Simpson, who sat down with our own Xavier Wherry.

It's no secret the Ravens defense has struggled for the majority of the season and is looking to right the ship as they hope to compete for a Super Bowl.

Simpson talked about some of those improvements.

His full interview will air tomorrow night on our countdown to kickoff special.

The Swiss army knife Justice Hill will speak about the offenses' side of things.

Sports writers from Cincinnati and Baltimore will sound off on what to expect from the game.

That special starts at seven.

Kickoff for the Bengals and Ravens is at 8:15 p.m.