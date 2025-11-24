Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set to try out for the New Orleans Saints

Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was invited to work out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Tucker, 36, was suspended for the first 10 games of the season following allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple massage therapists in the Baltimore region, which were first reported by the Baltimore Banner.

He was reinstated on Tuesday, November 11, marking his first workout opportunity following the suspension.

Tucker's suspension followed an extensive NFL investigation into the allegations. When the ruling was announced, Tucker chose not to appeal and accepted the league's decision, though he has denied any wrongdoing since the Banner's report was published.

The Ravens released Tucker in May following their selection of current kicker Tyler Loop in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his final season with Baltimore, Tucker struggled significantly, converting field goals at a career-low 73.3% rate. He made just 5 of 8 attempts from 40+ yards and 6 of 11 from 50+ yards.