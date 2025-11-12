Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsFootballRavens Football

Actions

Former Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander steps away from football to focus on health

Bears Ravens Football
Terrance Williams/AP
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander jogs on the field during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Bears Ravens Football
Posted

Former Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander has informed the Eagles that he will be stepping away from football, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old is leaving the game to focus on getting himself right both physically and mentally.

Alexander was signed by the Ravens last offseason with the goal of boosting Baltimore's secondary.

His stay in Charm City didn't go as well as Ravens fans had hoped.

Many in the flock were wondering why the All-Pro hadn't seen much of the field in a Ravens' uniform.

He was eventually traded before the trade deadline to the Eagles.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are