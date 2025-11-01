Ravens trade Jaire Alexander to Eagles after brief stint in Baltimore as trade deadline nears

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens continue to navigate unanticipated paths in the trade market.

The Ravens traded Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick after acquiring him from Green Bay to bolster the secondary.

Alexander played only two games in purple this season.

He has been inactive for the majority of his time in Baltimore.

This move comes after the Ravens recently traded for safety Alohi Gilman, which has allowed safety Kyle Hamilton to go back to playing the Swiss Army knife/joker role on defense, which has been paying dividends.

We will see if the Ravens make a trade to strengthen the trenches on either side of the ball.

The trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 4th.