For the Ravens: Beat New England, worry about the rest later

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens' cleanest path to the playoffs is as follows: win all three of their next three games against teams with winning records, and they're in. Simple enough, right?

The Ravens practiced mostly outside during what was a crazy weather day, but moved indoors toward the end. Angling for a win to maintain their playoff hopes, the team is readying for a Sunday night matchup against another non-dome, cold-weather team: the New England Patriots.

"Let’s go play our best football, try to play our best game of the year against a really good team, in our stadium. We’re excited about that, but we’ve got to go do it," Harbaugh said after Friday's practice.

Injury report crowded at inopportune time

The Ravens will need as many of their starters Sunday as they can muster against an 11-3 Patriots team, good for second-best in the AFC. The Friday injury report won't do them any favors.

Many defensive first-stringers were out there Friday, but filled the injury report. S Kyle Hamilton was limited with a neck issue, and is questionable for Sunday. CB Chidobe Awuzie practiced Friday, but is listed as doubtful with a foot injury.

"[Chidobe Awuzie] looked okay, I think Chido's going to be iffy. We'll have to see how it goes up until the game. He was partial participation today. I don't know, we'll have to see," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

DT John Jenkins hasn't practiced this week and is questionable with an illness.

T Ronnie Stanley practiced in a limited fashion, but is listed as questionable with a knee/ankle injury.

Lamar Jackson was a full participant. He missed Wednesday with an illness but practiced Thursday.

Harbaugh told reporters do-it-all running back Justice Hill coming back next week is a "real possibility."

Same as it ever was: The Patriots are good

For the rest of the offense, they have to deal with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and a defense which is top-six in fewest yards allowed this year.

"Of course, Mike [Vrabel]'s a defensive coach, so he's got a philosophy that he sticks to. He does a great job, I think they're very well coached.

"And then offensively you've got Josh [McDaniels], it's New England, that's what they've been doing all those years, it's a similar system," Harbaugh said Friday.

Roller coaster season comes down to final stretch

A five-game win streak. Five home losses. Injuries. Frustrating calls. Despite it all, winning out gets them into the playoffs.

Among other scenarios, the Ravens can also get in if the division-leading Steelers lose and keep losing until the last game: Steelers-Ravens in Pittsburgh.

"We're just very determined. Very determined, I'd say is the word. We've been fighting all season, backs to the wall. Here we are again, we've got a lot at stake, our guys practiced really well again this week. I feel like everybody's all in, for whatever it takes, you know?" Harbaugh concluded.

The Ravens have the Patriots this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. at M&T Bank Staidum. A few hours before then, at 4:25 p.m., the Steelers have a tough matchup of their own against the Detroit Lions.