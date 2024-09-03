Flowers over AFC title game fumble before opening new season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The last time the Ravens took the field for a game of consequence, we all know what happened. It was that 17-10 loss to Kansas City in the AFC title game. Baltimore’s Super Bowl dreams were snatched away over the span of three hours in late January.

One of the most pivotal plays from that disappointing day was Zay Flowers’ fumble at the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter. He had the ball punched out as he dove to potentially pull the Ravens within a field goal.

That moment is etched in the minds of fans forever, but no longer at the forefront of the mind of Flowers.

It’s a new football year. Now that is motivation.

"Last season was last season. I use it as fuel but it’s a new season," said Flowers after Tuesday's practice. "If I think about that then I’m going to mess myself up for this season."

The day after last season ended Flowers said he wouldn’t let that play define him and planned to use it as a slingshot going forward in his career. Going forward begins on Thursday in the season opener in Kansas City.

"It’s a different season now. So, I ain’t really too worried about last year," he said. "We are trying to get a championship this year. That’s out the window. We just got to go win this game."

It's a game against the two-time defending Super Bowl champs and one of the most anticipated regular season games in quite some time.

"We all are excited, especially with what happened last year," said Flowers. "We get to start it off with them and start the season off with a bang."

They also start the season off inside what is historically one of the loudest venues in the NFL. Flowers said he is going to prepare the same way and "probably dance around the field and do what I do." He added: "I got my team behind me. So we’re all good".

