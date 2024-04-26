First-round draft pick Nate Wiggins introduced as the newest Raven

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On Thursday night Eric DeCosta said he was 'ecstatic' to be able to select Nate Wiggins in the first round of the NFL Draft. It's safe to say the Ravens general manager was more than thrilled on Friday to get Wiggins inside the Ravens team facility.

The team introduced Wiggins on Friday as the newest Ravens cornerback. The speedy, athletic, physical CB was selected 30th overall. He said he was mad when he fell all the way to a late first-round pick and that he is now going to make the teams that passed on him pay.

Shawn Stepner/WMAR Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (left), cornerback Nate Wiggins (center) and general manager Eric DeCosta as Wiggins is introduced as the newest Raven

Wiggins said he is a passionate player and the best player to be in Baltimore because he feels the Ravens are about passion and winning and that is all he cares about.

Below is part of WMAR-2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner's one-on-one conversation with Wiggins.

STEPNER: You’re holding up a purple jersey. You are in the building. What is this experience and moment like for you?

WIGGINS: It’s crazy, just knowing what I’ve been through and all the adversity I have faced. It’s just crazy. It’s a crazy moment.

STEPNER: What have you been through?

WIGGINS: I’ve been through a lot in college.

STEPNER: Tell us the story about how you got the call and who called you to let you know you were getting picked by the Ravens.

WIGGINS: I was in the bathroom. Coach Harbaugh called me and I was using the restroom. It was crazy because I was trying to find my phone and it was on the counter. I hurried up and ran on up out of there. (laughing)

STEPNER: How do you think you fit in this Ravens defense right now?

WIGGINS: I think I fit perfect. Just because of all the playmakers they got on the defense now. Adding me on the roster is just going to bring another fit to the defense, another ball hawk. So, I feel like it will be great.

STEPNER: What are your strengths? What are fans going to see?

WIGGINS: My speed. They are going to see a lot of speed, a lot of picks. I feel like my instincts - I’m a shutdown, man corner.

STEPNER: What do you like to do off the field?

WIGGINS: I like to shop. I like to travel.

STEPNER: Have you ever eaten a crab cake before?

WIGGINS: No.

STEPNER: Are you looking forward to over the next few hours or while you are here or when you get back here?

WIGGINS: Probably when I get back. Not in a couple hours time. (laughing)

Now Wiggins can go get that crabcake with Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers. Wiggins said Flowers is the player he is most excited to be teammates with as a Raven. He feels they can both make each other better in practice.

