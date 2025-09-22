ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum calls for 'high scoring game' Monday night

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens face what coach John Harbaugh calls a "great problem" heading into Monday night's primetime matchup — too many offensive weapons to get the ball to everyone.

The Ravens' deep arsenal of playmakers has created what analysts are calling a "mathematical advantage" that could prove decisive in the high-stakes game. With tight ends commanding attention, wide receiver Zay Flowers has emerged as a legitimate number one option, while veteran running back Derrick Henry continues to dominate despite defenses knowing exactly what's coming.

ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum compared Henry's dominance to a current notorious play.

"It's a little bit like the tush push," Tannebaum said. "You know it's coming, Derrick Henry is not sneaking up on anybody, and you still can't stop him."

The Ravens' offensive balance creates multiple problems for opposing defenses. When teams commit to stopping Henry's ground attack, it opens up passing opportunities for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Conversely, when defenses spread out to cover receivers, both Jackson and Henry can exploit gaps with their rushing ability.

"When you have a running game like you do with Derrick Henry, it just makes Lamar Jackson even that much better," Tannenbaum explained.

The depth of Baltimore's receiving corps means even talented players like Rashod Bateman don't always get discussed, overshadowed by the team's impressive tight end group and Flowers' emergence as a top target.

Monday night's game is expected to showcase great physicality, with both teams embodying the tough mentalities of their respective head coaches. The Ravens will look to leverage their offensive versatility in what promises to be a high-scoring affair.

"Yeah, I'll go 41-40 Baltimore. I think it's gonna be a high scoring game with two great offenses, two defenses that again will get better, and as you said, John Harbaugh primetime at home. I'm not going against him," said Tannenbaum.

