Elite quarterbacks to be on display when Ravens host Bills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens (1-2) are getting ready for a primetime affair against the Buffalo Bills (3-0) that will certainly have no lack for star power.

Right at the top of the marquee are the quarterbacks: the two-time and reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the front runner for MVP after three weeks, Josh Allen.

Lamar leads the Ravens' No. 1 ranked offense. It's a unit averaging 430.3 yards per game.

Allen was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday following Buffalo’s 47-10 Monday night win over the Jaguars. In that game Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 75 percent of his passes, throw for 4-plus touchdowns, have no turnovers, take no sacks and lead his team in rushing yards.

"He is unique. He plays his style and he does it his way," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. "They build the offense certainly around him, all the attributes that he has - throwing, running, running the offense, the read stuff, reading things out in terms of the passing game. He throws it to every level."

And when he runs he is a bear to take down. He is a 6-foot-5, 237 lb. truck motoring downfield

"It’s similar to [Ravens running back] Derrick Henry, right? He is very difficult and I think it’s kind of similar to that," said Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy. "You’ve got to scratch, crawl, fight, do anything you can to get him on the ground."

Van Noy and the Ravens need to do anything they can to hold onto a late lead if they are fortunate enough to have one. Baltimore was outscored 19-0 over the final 8:53 of last Sunday’s win in Dallas and outscored 13-0 over the final 9:21 of the loss to the Raiders two weeks ago.

Lamar thinks both sides of the ball need to be better in the fourth quarter.

"Putting points on the board, those guys on the other side, our defense, just stopping people. It’s like, ‘The Ravens done take the foot off their necks’. That’s pretty much how I look at games with us," said Jackson.

There was some concern Wednesday regarding the health of Baltimore's offensive line. Three starters missed practice - center Tyler Linderbaum (knee), tackle Patrick Mekari (neck) and guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle).

