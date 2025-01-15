Diontae Johnson is a Raven...again

BALTIMORE — The Ravens claimed their former wide receiver Diontae Johnson on waivers from the Texans according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While he's back with Baltimore, per NFL rules, he won't be awarded until after the Super Bowl.

This means he doesn't have the ability to play this post-season and likely won't be in the Ravens' facility.

"If he signs with another team, he factors into Baltimore's compensatory pick formula, potentially helping it obtain an additional draft pick in 2026," Schefter reports.

He will qualify as an unrestricted free agent.

This move comes after he was waived by the Texans after two games.

RELATED: Ravens waive WR Diontae Johnson, elevate WR Anthony Miller and DB Desmond King from practice squad

In two games with Houston, he had three catches for 24 yards.

The Ravens traded for Johnson back in October. His time with the team didn't go smoothly as he got suspended for refusing to enter the Eagles' game.

He was then excused from team activities the week following his one-week suspension.

After that, the team waived him.