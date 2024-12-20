Ravens waive WR Diontae Johnson, elevate WR Anthony Miller and DB Desmond King from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller and defensive back Desmond King, who the Ravens have utilized as a punt returner, have been elevated from the practice squad.

Johnson was excused from team activities this week following his one-week suspension from the team.

The suspension was due to Johnson not wanting to enter the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 2.

Johnson will now go on waivers and can be claimed on Monday at 4:00 pm.

The Ravens will go into Saturday's game thin at receiver with Nelson Agholor out with a concussion and Rashod Bateman questionable with a foot injury.