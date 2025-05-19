OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Running back Derrick Henry has signed a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens that will keep him with the team through 2027. The star running back expressed his gratitude toward the organization after finalizing the deal.

WATCH: Derrick Henry signs extension with Ravens through 2027 Derrick Henry signs extension with Ravens through 2027, grateful for opportunity

"I'm very grateful for this organization. Coming off the season I had, I wasn't really happy and I wanted to prove myself and just get an opportunity and they gave me the opportunity," Henry said. "I'm very appreciative of how much they value me to give me an extension," says Henry.

Henry's first season with the Ravens was remarkable despite turning 30, an age when many running backs begin to decline. He showed no signs of slowing down, accumulating over 1,900 yards on the ground and scoring a league-high 16 touchdowns.

"I really enjoy last season a lot. I know we came up short but it was a lot of fun," Henry said. "We have a lot of great players, a lot of top players in this league, playmakers, so it's always fun when you got guys around you that are at the top of their position."

Henry has made it clear he enjoys playing alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, the two-time MVP.

"Being able to play alongside a player like Lamar, best player in the league, it was just dynamic and a lot of fun," Henry said.

According to running backs coach Willie Taggart, Henry has been a leader by example for the younger players in the running back room.

"They all young, they all wanna have a career like Derrick and to see that he's this deep into his career he's still take it as if he's a rookie has changed our room dramatically," Taggart said. "Those guys come in and they wanna be on top of their game. They don't wanna make a mistake."

Henry says his goal is to continue improving as a player and to help bring a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore.

"It's a lot of fuel that should go into the season. I should be motivated. I'm motivated and I'm hungry to get ready for the next one," Henry said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.