DeCosta noticing 'urgency' from Lamar Jackson with season opener one week away

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Eric DeCosta’s success as Ravens general manager will forever be linked to Lamar Jackson. DeCosta’s first year as GM (2019) was Lamar’s first year as a full-time starter in the NFL. They have shared the organization's peaks and valleys throughout the years. Their tenures leading the team on and off the field are tied together with each passing season.

As the two begin a new one DeCosta sees a difference in his two-time and reigning MVP QB.

It's more than just his lighter weight and speed on the field.

"What I’ve noticed about Lamar is really more of an intangible thing: his urgency as a leader, his urgency with the other players," said DeCosta during a 30-minute press conference on Thursday.

DeCosta has seen that urgency during training camp.

"He’s just really in tune with the other players every single day in practice. He’s so engaged with the coaches. He's engaged with his teammates. Heck, he’s engaged with me; we talk personnel. We meet after practice, just the other day, talking about personnel. He’s got some great ideas and suggestions and he just really wants to win badly."

DeCosta said he has seen Lamar’s personality coming out more this year.

"I can really get a sense this guy is so hyper-focused on this season and really working to get a ring."

Having the offensive line in front of him gel quickly will help. DeCosta said he made a financial decision to go younger on the o-line this year. Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten and left guard Andrew Vorhees are expected to start and see their first regular season NFL action. Daniel Faalele, in his third pro season, is expected to see his first significant playing time starting at right guard.

Just like the rest of us, DeCosta is waiting to see how the offensive line plays out.

"There is a little bit of an unknown just because we haven’t played as a unit in games. [I’m] excited for the future. We may have a couple hiccups along the way."

Meanwhile, the feel-good story of the preseason has to be Beau Brade. The safety out of the University of Maryland, who grew up in Clarksville, made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie free agent.

"Beau actually just played great and he did it consistently," said DeCosta. "He won the job. He took the job and in the end he deserved to be on the team and that’s what it was all about."

Thursday was the third of three straight off days for Brade and the rest of his teammates. Players return to practice on Friday to begin preparing for next Thursday’s season opener at the Kansas City Chiefs.

